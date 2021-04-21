Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th.

EGO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 42,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,227. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 454,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after buying an additional 118,198 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $795,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth $4,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

