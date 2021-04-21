IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IPGP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In other news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,233.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 32,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 26.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics stock traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $221.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.60. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $336.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.82 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

