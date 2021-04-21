MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of MasTec stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $98.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,780. MasTec has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.