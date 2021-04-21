Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $160.25 million and $312,458.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.17 or 0.00711749 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 75.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

