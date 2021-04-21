Busey Wealth Management Purchases 3,991 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,890 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $289.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,500. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $165.71 and a 52-week high of $288.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,490,224.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.54, for a total value of $603,455.12. Insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock worth $11,992,586 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

