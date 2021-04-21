Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.04

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.04 and last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 13986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Globe Life alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Globe Life by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Globe Life by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.