Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Down 2.8%

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.19 and last traded at $17.19. 3,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 333,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.69.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTN. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,984,000 after buying an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,696,000 after buying an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

