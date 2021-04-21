iShares International Select Dividend ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IDV)

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 10,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,516% compared to the average daily volume of 181 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 439.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 402,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,996,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 17,325.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 144,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IDV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 928,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.48.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

