Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $35.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.43. 634,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
