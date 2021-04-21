Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $35.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $514.43. 634,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,601. Netflix has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $586.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.63.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

