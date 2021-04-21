Analysts Set Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Target Price at $40.44

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $58.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,221. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

