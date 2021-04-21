Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 146,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,177. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.