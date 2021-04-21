IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 314 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

SDY stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $121.91. 25,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,505. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $121.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.81.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

