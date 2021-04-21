International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 102.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,634 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,886 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after acquiring an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after acquiring an additional 278,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $514.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.21 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $470.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

