Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,041 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VB stock opened at $215.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $223.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.09.

