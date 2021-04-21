iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.49. 73,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,310. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.97. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.70 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.