Ccore Reaches Market Cap of $155,366.78 (CCO)

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 53.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. During the last week, Ccore has traded up 2,652.2% against the US dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $155,366.78 and $110.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00068214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00095232 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $381.03 or 0.00686569 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00050431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.06 or 0.07526605 BTC.

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

