IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 5,077 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.40. 97,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933,044. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $47.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

