Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full-year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UWMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:UWMC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 267,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,894,647. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.17. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans in 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UWM Holdings Co. Class (UWMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.