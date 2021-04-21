Rally Trading 12.3% Lower This Week (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Rally coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001623 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $121.61 million and $1.64 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00064552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.00274908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004428 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.94 or 0.00972911 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00024751 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.76 or 0.00673471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,290.62 or 0.99627663 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,001,609 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

