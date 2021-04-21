The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Shares of TRV stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,327. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock valued at $13,945,178 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.46.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

