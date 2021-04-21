PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 126,000 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.14. 63,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,516,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.29. The company has a market cap of $154.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.85 and a 12 month high of $181.19.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

