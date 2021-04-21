Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $213.36 Million

Analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $213.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $203.40 million to $218.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $137.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUMZ. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,955. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

In related news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,982.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,362 shares in the company, valued at $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,648 shares of company stock valued at $13,246,676 over the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

