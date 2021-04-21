Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

MGDDY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $29.55. 261,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,739. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.17. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $31.21.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.