Solitude Financial Services Sells 687 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Solitude Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,118.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,865.80. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

