CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 92,520 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 64,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 234,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $587,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.