Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ SURF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,306,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $104,785 in the last three months. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $35,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Surface Oncology by 160,981.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Surface Oncology in the third quarter valued at $115,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

