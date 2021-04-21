Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,585,000 after buying an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,662,000 after buying an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,536,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.02. 36,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

