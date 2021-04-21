IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,672,777. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.66.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

