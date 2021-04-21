QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.17 Million

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to report sales of $67.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $67.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. QCR posted sales of $52.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full year sales of $269.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.50 million to $276.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $281.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.30 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James raised their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

QCRH stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.62. 784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,978. QCR has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a market capitalization of $754.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of QCR by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 31,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

