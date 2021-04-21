Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 3.9% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $5.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.82. 12,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,744. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $316.36 and a one year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

