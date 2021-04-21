RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,916,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. 55,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $90.98 and a one year high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

