Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Has $955,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VTV stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.44 and its 200-day moving average is $120.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.98 and a twelve month high of $135.57.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

