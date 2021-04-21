Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.97 Million

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will report sales of $9.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.00 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year sales of $42.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.00 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $34.43 million, with estimates ranging from $7.59 million to $50.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,702. The company has a market cap of $614.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 165,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 314.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

