Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.09). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arko in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 14,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,914. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,885,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter worth $54,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the 4th quarter worth about $9,000,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,007,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.