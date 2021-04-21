Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $40.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

HXL stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $58.00. 18,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,221. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hexcel by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

