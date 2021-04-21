Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,680 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $3,045,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Mastercard by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $383.12. The company had a trading volume of 63,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The firm has a market cap of $380.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,074 shares of company stock valued at $241,921,889 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.