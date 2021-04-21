ForTube (FOR) Market Capitalization Reaches $47.95 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market cap of $47.95 million and $35.51 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ForTube has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

