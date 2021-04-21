Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.16 EPS

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LAD traded up $6.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.06. 12,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,387. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $86.14 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $388.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.02, for a total value of $133,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,243 shares of company stock valued at $7,621,107 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.08.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

