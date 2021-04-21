Alchemint Standards (SDS) Trading 51.9% Lower Over Last Week

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 51.9% against the dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market capitalization of $167,845.96 and $940.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00275520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.43 or 0.01023381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00024629 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00664539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,215.28 or 0.99582911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

