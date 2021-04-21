PDS Planning Inc Buys 5,008 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The company had a trading volume of 635,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.