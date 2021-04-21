Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. 629,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $329.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

