Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 192 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 53.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 43.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 90.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.00.

CME traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $206.79. 72,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,786. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.63 and its 200-day moving average is $185.39.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,826.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.