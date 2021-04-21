Sanders Morris Harris LLC Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $39.46. The company had a trading volume of 374,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,281,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.