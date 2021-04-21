Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Makes New Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,807 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after buying an additional 117,913 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $98.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $105.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.