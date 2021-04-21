Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 7 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. David J Yvars Group grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 7.0% during the first quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,865.80. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,304.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.