-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.84). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Relay Therapeutics.

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,690,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares during the period. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RLAY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 31,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,398. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.47. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

