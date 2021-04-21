Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DAO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Youdao from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the third quarter worth $290,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Youdao by 76.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the fourth quarter worth $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAO stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.16. 3,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. Youdao has a 12-month low of $18.96 and a 12-month high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of -0.41.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.61) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $169.62 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Youdao will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.