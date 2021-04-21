Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

MPFRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

MPFRF stock remained flat at $$2.14 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Mapfre has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $2.25.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

