First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.81

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.81 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 11432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.29.

FAF has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,108,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 14,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

