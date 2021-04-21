Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in CDW by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

In other CDW news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.11. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $93.75 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

